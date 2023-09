ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in south St. Louis on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the call around 6:29 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. The person crashed into a building and was later transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Accident Reconstruction was requested.

