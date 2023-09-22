Surprise Squad
UAW strike hits weeklong mark as negotiations continue

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - GM autoworkers on strike have now been out on the picket lines for seven days.

Spirits were still high at the entrances outside the Wentzville plant where strike captain Jason Flauhaus and his fellow Local 2250 members have been stationed.

“Support has been amazing,” he said. “People have been driving by. We get a lot of honks.”

At the nearby union hall teams have been grilling hotdogs for lunch and managing the approximately 3,700 local workers who have been rotating on the picket lines.

Glenn Kage, the legislative chair for Local 2250, said he and other workers felt like the union’s actions have been about more than just their local unit.

“This fight is about the way this country is going economically,” he said. “We’re tired of seeing the wealthy thriving off the sweat of the brow of our workers.”

Nationally there has been little movement in negotiations between the UAW and Big Three Automakers - Ford, Stellantis and GM.

On Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain hinted at plans to expand the strike to other factories around the country. Fain will provide an update on those plans Friday morning.

“We’re not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out... and we’re not messing around,” Fain said.

Peter Venezia, the owner of Duke’s Barbecue in Wentzville, has been one of several local businesses that have been supporting the strike by delivering meals and other supplies to the workers.

“The town is a really tight-knit group, and I think that sense of community goes into helping people at the GM plant as well,” he said.

Flauaus seemed positive about the direction of the strike and said he was prepared to wait out a long negotiation.

“We just have to keep our heads down until that contract, that fair contract, is done, and we’ll all be ready to sign,” he said.

