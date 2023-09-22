Surprise Squad
St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by co-workers after heart attack

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - An employee at the central office of the St. Charles County School District was revived by co-workers after a heart attack.

The district’s superintendent started chest compression and mouth-to-mouth while two other employees grabbed and administered an AED, saving her life.

After five weeks spent recovering, First Alert 4′s Steve Harris was there when she came back to work.

