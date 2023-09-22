St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by co-workers after heart attack

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - An employee at the central office of the St. Charles County School District was revived by co-workers after a heart attack.

The district’s superintendent started chest compression and mouth-to-mouth while two other employees grabbed and administered an AED, saving her life.

After five weeks spent recovering, First Alert 4′s Steve Harris was there when she came back to work.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.