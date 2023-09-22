Surprise Squad
Spotty Showers & Storms Possible At Times On Friday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spotty rain and storms Friday
  • Feeling A Bit Muggy Too
  • Cloudy & Cooler on Sunday with scattered showers expected

Friday & The Weekend: Rain won’t be widespread or long lasting, but we may see a few showers or thundershowers at times. While isolated, rain could be briefly heavy. The rain threat really ramps down then Friday night with Saturday looking dry. Saturday looks warmer with highs not quite feeling like Fall, into the mid 80s. But a cold front Sunday brings a 50% chance for some rain and cooler temps.

