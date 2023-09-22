Spotty Showers & Storms Possible At Times On Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Spotty rain and storms Friday

Feeling A Bit Muggy Too

Cloudy & Cooler on Sunday with scattered showers expected

Friday & The Weekend: Rain won’t be widespread or long lasting, but we may see a few showers or thundershowers at times. While isolated, rain could be briefly heavy. The rain threat really ramps down then Friday night with Saturday looking dry. Saturday looks warmer with highs not quite feeling like Fall, into the mid 80s. But a cold front Sunday brings a 50% chance for some rain and cooler temps.

