School bus tracking app gaining popularity among Granite City School District parents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new app that gives parents and guardians real-time information about their children’s school bus route is minimizing confusion among parents, bus drivers and the Granite City School District.

The “First View” app, developed by First Student Bus Company, rolled out nationwide to parents or guardians who have students enrolled in many districts they service. The app allows for tracking of a student’s particular bus, allowing parents to better gauge when the bus will arrive, if it’s running late and when it drops students off at school.

“Trying to get four kids out the door at different times, I’m able to track when the bus is coming so we’re not just sitting out there,” said Tatiana Cass, a parent in the district. “Before this it would get very chaotic in the morning and with my older kids walking to the bus stop, this way I know when to send them out the door in the morning and when to expect them to come walking in during the afternoon.”

The district reports since the app launched, it has been downloaded more than 2,000 times.

“The idea behind it is to cut down confusion,” said Tina Duffield with First Student Bus Company. “It cuts down like 60 percent of our phone calls because we have a lot of parents that call in wanting to know where the bus is or if they’ve missed the bus.”

While the district still encourages students to be at their bus stop at least 10 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive, the app can send an alert to its user when the bus is a certain distance away.

“When the weather is bad or its dark out early, it’s nice to be able to use it to make sure we’re not just standing out there waiting,” said Cass. “I’m able to plan my day a little bit better and not have my boss freak out because I’m at the bus stop for an hour waiting especially at the beginning of school not knowing what time the bus would actually show up.”

For the first time in a few years, the Granite City School District and First Student have enough bus drivers to cover all of the routes. Previously, administrative staff helped cover some of the routes and in some cases routes were temporarily reduced.

Now, with staffing levels back to normal, First Student said it wants to take things one step further for parents.

“It does take some of the stress out of the entire process,” said Duffield. “Makes them feel more comfortable knowing they can track the bus while their child is on there and know their child is getting to school.”

To download the app, visit the Granite City School District’s website.

