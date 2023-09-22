Surprise Squad
At least 7 injured in multi-car accident in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least seven people were injured in an accident involving five cars in North City Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Humbolt. Firefighters say one patient was extricated, two patients were taken to a hospital in critical condition, two were transported in serious condition and three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters say.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene. All lanes of Broadway are closed at Humboldt.

