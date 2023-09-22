Surprise Squad
Isolated T’Showers Into This Evening

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Isolated Showers & Thundershowers through this evening
  • Most spotty rain fades shortly after sunset
  • Saturday looks dry with a rain chance Sunday

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm with noticeable humidity. A few showers and storms should pop up this afternoon into this evening. Rain will be isolated and could have some thunder with a quick downpour. These thundershowers will mostly fade shortly after sunset and then a dry night and Saturday is expected.

What’s Next: Warm Saturday but the humidity will be lower. It looks dry now for Saturday as rain holds off to the west in Central to Western Missouri. Then Sunday we get back into a 40% chance for showers and thundershowers. It will be cooler and cloudy Sunday too with a high in the 70s.

