Free youth flag football game this Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A youth flag football game will be held at The Dome at America’s Center on Sunday.

The event is part of St. Louis City’s efforts to create safe places for young people to go and have fun in a secure environment. The event is for ages 14 to 24 and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is free to participate and attend, but anyone interested must pre-register here.

