Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable

By Lauren Trager
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Now that he is back behind bars, the biggest question remains: How did Tommy Boyd manage to simply walk out of Mercy Hospital? The family, perhaps most impacted by all of this, said they deserve to know.

“I hope he never sees a day of freedom. I hope the sun never sets on him as a free man,” the father said. He cannot believe Boyd escaped so easily.

“Think first of all, shame on the guards, you know, are expected to keep an eye on him, and they let him get out,” Dory said.

A ride. A free hotdog. A job application. Just some of the things officials say an escaped convict got on his day of freedom

Dory is the dad of the then-9-year-old boy who, in 2007, was lured by Boyd into a remote area. Boyd offered him money, a jury found, in exchange for a sex act and then tried to take off the boy’s pants, threatening to throw him in the water if he didn’t comply. But the boy ran away. Boyd has served about half of his 30-year sentence for that case. His first sex crime was in 1996.

“He needs to stay behind bars the rest of his life; he is a menace to society,” Dory said.

Dory told First Alert 4 they were hopeful Boyd would be caught quickly on Thursday but scared too.

“For the other people in that area, we were fearful for them for the kids,” he said.

He is grateful for all the efforts to get Boyd back behind bars.

“The citizens of St. Louis stepped up. And I appreciate that,” said Dory.

But he said the Department of Corrections needs to be held responsible.

“Have they given you an explanation?” asked Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager.

“No explanation other than he escaped yesterday was put into custody yesterday,” he replied.

Missouri Department of Corrections officers no longer with department after inmate escaped custody

First Alert 4 Investigates has asked for that explanation. A Department of Corrections spokesperson would state only that “departmental protocol was not followed regarding Boyd at Mercy Hospital South.” In a separate statement, she wrote, “the two corrections officers involved are no longer employed by the Department.” The spokesperson declined to provide their general policies for security when offenders go to a hospital, citing “security reasons.”

“There should be no reason that anyone should be able to walk out at any time,” Dory said. He wants to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family. His son, he said, is a true survivor.

“He is a survivor. He is doing well. In spite of all this, he is becoming a great man, and I love him.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Missouri Department of Corrections officers no longer with department after inmate escaped custody
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged

Latest News

‘It’s an eyesore’ Contract approved for the demolition of Jamestown Mall
Demolition date set for Jamestown Mall
generic Capitol
‘We are not sacrificial,’ Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
National blood shortage impacting South Bend Medical Foundation on Sept. 18, 2023.
Blood donations needed as supply runs low
John S. Davenport, 54, is accused of killing Adell S. Davenport, 47.
East Alton man accused of killing estranged wife