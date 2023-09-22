Demolition date set for Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A demolition date has been set for the Jamestown Mall.

The mall has been empty since 2014. Over the summer, demolition was approved, and now we know the wrecking ball will swing starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Port Authority plans for it to be all demolished within a year.

The property caught fire in the past year, which is one of the reasons residents are happy the building is coming down.

