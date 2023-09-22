Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Demolition date set for Jamestown Mall

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A demolition date has been set for the Jamestown Mall.

The mall has been empty since 2014. Over the summer, demolition was approved, and now we know the wrecking ball will swing starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Port Authority plans for it to be all demolished within a year.

The property caught fire in the past year, which is one of the reasons residents are happy the building is coming down.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Missouri Department of Corrections officers no longer with department after inmate escaped custody
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged

Latest News

St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by...
St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by co-workers after heart attack
Blood donations needed as supply runs low
Blood donations needed as supply runs low
‘We are not sacrificial,’ Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
‘We are not sacrificial,’ Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable