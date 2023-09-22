Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Death investigation underway in East Alton

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) -- There is a death investigation underway in East Alton.

East Alton police said the Major Case Squad was called to investigate a death in the 300 block of W. Main Thursday morning.

Authorities have not provided any additional details regarding the death or the investigation. This story will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged

Latest News

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour