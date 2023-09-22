Surprise Squad
Blood donations needed as supply runs low

National blood shortage impacting South Bend Medical Foundation on Sept. 18, 2023.
National blood shortage impacting South Bend Medical Foundation on Sept. 18, 2023.(WNDU)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a critical need for blood donations.

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. The nonprofit said distribution to hospitals and medical centers was outpacing donations being made.

The Blood Center website states there is a critical need for Type O and Type B blood. If you sign up to donate at bloodcenter.org, you could be eligible for a gift card of up to $50.

