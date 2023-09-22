Blood donations needed as supply runs low

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a critical need for blood donations.

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. The nonprofit said distribution to hospitals and medical centers was outpacing donations being made.

The Blood Center website states there is a critical need for Type O and Type B blood. If you sign up to donate at bloodcenter.org, you could be eligible for a gift card of up to $50.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.