Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $725 million, the eighth-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

Lottery players will have the chance to win Saturday. The jackpot’s cash value is $345.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23. While no one won the jackpot, three players matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. Two of those players were from Georgia, and one was from Texas.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access

Latest News

Residents at South City apartment complex say conditions are tough to live in
Mold, roaches and plumbing issues; Residents at South City apartment complex say conditions are tough to live in
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
A memorial for Waylon Barber as seen in September 2023.
‘It was breathtaking’: Family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Idalia, but late son’s bedroom spared