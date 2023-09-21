Week 5 High School games to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We are halfway through the regular season of high school football. Here are the games to watch for week five.

Troy Buchanan vs. Francis Howell, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Both teams are 2-2 for this season. Last year, the Francis Howell Vikings defeated the Trojans 35-19. They are coming off a 46-0 win over Francis Howell North, with senior quarterback Adam Shipley throwing 205 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He also leads the Vikings in rushing yards with 322 and five touchdowns. Senior running back Maddox Duncan trails with 241 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Troy Buchanan Trojans are coming off a 42-21 win over Francis Howell Central. They have a well-balanced offense with senior quarterback Hunter Keene leading the team in passing and rushing. Keene has 371 passing yards and six touchdowns, and 502 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ethan Lollar has 94 yards and four touchdowns.

Ladue vs. Parkway North, Friday at 6 p.m.

Both teams are 3-1 for this season. The Ladue Rams are solid on both sides of the ball. Senior quarterback Beau Dolan has 453 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. His favorite targets, senior Luke Clatto, and juniors Gavin Via and Jonathan Nichols, lead the receivers with over 100 yards. Clatto and Nichols have two touchdowns each, and Via has one. On the defensive side, seniors Noah Mitchell and Shaun Roberts have over 30 tackles so far this season.

The Parkway North Vikings are trying to bounce back from a 39-27 lost to Summit. They have a lot of talent on offense with junior quarterback Sam Boydston throwing for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Messiah Smith has 495 yards and seven touchdowns, and junior receiver Everett Cui has 214 yards and four touchdowns. On the defensive side, senior Keylan Mitchell has 43 total tackles and a sack so far this season. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Thompson has 27 tackles and three sacks.

Gateway STEM vs. Crystal City, Friday at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 3-1 so far this season. The Gateway STEM Jaguars are coming off of a big 60-6 win against Soldan. They have a lot of talent on offense with junior quarterback Anthony Rayner throwing for 509 yards and three touchdowns this season. His main target, senior receiver Trent Shelton, has 330 yards and six touchdowns so far. On the defensive side, senior Terry Quarles leads the team in tackles with 43 total and a sack.

The Crystal City Hornets are also coming off of a big win, defeating Confluence Prep 54-26 on Friday, Sept. 15. They are a run-heavy offense. Senior running back Kanden Bolton leads the team in rushing with 569 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Caden Raftery trails with 313 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jennings vs. University City, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Although both teams are having a rough season, they are eager to add one game in the winners column. The Jennings Warriors are a run-heavy offense. Senior running back Johnny Harrison has 223 rushing yards so far this season and a touchdown. He also leads the team in tackles on defense with 18 and has one interception.

The University City Lions have had a rough season so far. They have a solid defense with senior linebacker Tyler Lemen recording 47 tackles and a fumble recovery. Sophomore linebacker Garrett Ruffin trails with 29 tackles and a fumble recovery.

