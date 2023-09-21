St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Hometown comedic superstar, Cedric the Entertainer, will return to his hometown to debut his first book where the plot takes place here in the “Show Me State.”

“People who will see this, read this character, will see their own family in this character easily. I think that’s going to be the great relationship between my St. Louis fan base more than anybody else,” says author and comedian, Cedric the Entertainer.

The novel, “Flipping Boxcars” is inspired by his grandfather.

The story takes place in Caruthersville, Missouri and chronicles his hustle to make money during the Great Depression and World War Two.

“For me to be able to live a dream that he visualized is more than special and I think people will read that in the book and understand that,” Cedric The Entertainer says.

Cedric will host a book signing at the Hi-Pointe Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7pm.

In addition, the novelist will discuss the setting’s history alongside Washington University English professor, G’Ra Asim.

“I need St. Louis to know that this degree of creativity and this opportunity to show the youth that these are things that you could do. You don’t have to put yourself in a box.”

For ticket information or to purchase a book click here.

