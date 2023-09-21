Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis County man sentenced after selling fake pain pills containing fentanyl

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.(Uncredited | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling fake prescription pain pills containing fentanyl that killed a St. Charles County man.

In May, Andrew Kendall Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He reportedly admitted to selling the pills that killed the man on Aug. 28, 2022.

Edwards told investigators he sold purported prescription tables to the victim, who was a friend and co-worker, at least 10 times before his death, according to court documents.

The victim’s mother wrote a letter to the judge stating her son had started a new job and was on the road to recovery at the time of his death. She said her son knew the risk of fentanyl but was reassured by Edwards in texts that the pills were real. The victim’s son was almost 2 years old at the time of his death.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still image from a surveillance video showing Tommy Boyd walking out of Mercy Hospital South.
Police stress awareness, safety as search for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate continues
crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money

Latest News

Graphic of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Still image from a surveillance video showing Tommy Boyd walking out of Mercy Hospital South.
Police stress awareness, safety as search for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate continues
Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet,...
Centralia, Ill. police looking for person of interest after shooting