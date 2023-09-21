St. Louis County man sentenced after selling fake pain pills containing fentanyl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling fake prescription pain pills containing fentanyl that killed a St. Charles County man.

In May, Andrew Kendall Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He reportedly admitted to selling the pills that killed the man on Aug. 28, 2022.

Edwards told investigators he sold purported prescription tables to the victim, who was a friend and co-worker, at least 10 times before his death, according to court documents.

The victim’s mother wrote a letter to the judge stating her son had started a new job and was on the road to recovery at the time of his death. She said her son knew the risk of fentanyl but was reassured by Edwards in texts that the pills were real. The victim’s son was almost 2 years old at the time of his death.

