St. Clair County man accused of possessing child porn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A St. Clair County man is facing charges, accused of possessing child porn.

Charles B. Zammaron, II, 43, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Zammaron is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. He could face more than 90 years in prison if he is convicted.

