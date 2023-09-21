Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Clair County man accused of possessing child porn

Charles B. Zammaron, II, 43, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and...
Charles B. Zammaron, II, 43, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of failing to register as a sex offender(St. Clair County Jail)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A St. Clair County man is facing charges, accused of possessing child porn.

Charles B. Zammaron, II, 43, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Zammaron is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. He could face more than 90 years in prison if he is convicted.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still image from a surveillance video showing Tommy Boyd walking out of Mercy Hospital South.
Police stress awareness, safety as search for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate continues
crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money

Latest News

Graphic of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Grants of up to $1,500 offered to Missouri families to address learning loss
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
St. Louis County man sentenced after selling fake pain pills containing fentanyl
Still image from a surveillance video showing Tommy Boyd walking out of Mercy Hospital South.
Police stress awareness, safety as search for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate continues
Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet,...
Centralia, Ill. police looking for person of interest after shooting