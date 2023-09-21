St. Louis sports teams spearheading city’s growth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s sports teams are leveraging the city on a global scale and championing our city’s growth.

Leaders of all three major sports teams came together in one room to talk about the St. Louis region’s story and share it with the world.

First Alert 4 talked with the leaders of the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues and CITY SC on Tuesday.

“When you focus on the sports itself, that’s all you need to do,” said William DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The teams are greasing the wheels of international trade.

“We are in a fight with other cities trying to do the exact same thing,” said Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the St. Louis Blues

They’re also creating a connection.

“There is a much bigger story to tell,” said Carolyn Kindle, CEO of St. Louis CITY SC.

They work together to put St. Louis on the map.

“It’s important for St. Louis to play a role in those discussions because great teams with great brands can translate internationally,” said DeWitt.

“St. Louis is a global city,” said Tim Nowak, the executive director of World Trade Center St. Louis

Nowak said the MLB London series between the Cardinals and Cubs is a prime example of St. Louis’ growing international exposure through sports.

“We hosted a number of different meetings with businesses looking at investing in North America,” Nowak said. “Why wouldn’t they pick St. Louis to do business? These are unique opportunities that we need to be leveraging to promote St. Louis on the global scale.”

Another success this year for St. Louis sports is the inaugural season of St. Louis CITY SC.

The diversity of the most global sport is evident in the nine international CITY SC players and diverse fan base.

“To bring people from all communities together,” said Kindle. “So to have these people that live in these neighborhoods in the region come together and cheer on their favorite St. Louis soccer team, it’s been amazing to watch.”

The new franchise has helped fuel neighboring businesses to launch and prosper.

Blues President Zimmerman said international friendlies, NASCAR, the PGA tour at Bellerive and others are part of that global experience.

“On the global stage, we have got to stand up and show our pride for all that’s great about St. Louis,” Zimmerman said.

These leaders said St. Louis has so many successes.

At times, challenges like public safety and crime can overshadow the good work.

“Those are real things,” Zimmerman said. “Those are fundamental foundational, kind of ongoing challenges, and there are a number of efforts there. That’s where we have to start.”

For our sports teams and community leaders, the most powerful force in telling our story is the passion and fandom of our people.

“I’m a big believer that momentum, optimism around what’s happening in our city, region, things sports are helping say to people, has an ability to unite as a region,” Zimmerman said.

