Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Rain Showers Overnight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Rain Showers Overnight
  • Low Chance or New spot Rain Thursday
  • Periods of rain though the weekend

What’s Next: Showers and some thunder at times will be possible through the weekend. We may get extended dry time on Saturday but stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer to the weekend. Temperatures look a bit cooler next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access

Latest News

Needed Rain On The Way
Needed Rain On The Way
Possible rain showers in the low 80s
Possible rain showers in the low 80s
Sept 20 morning weather
Tracking Multiple Rounds of Rain
The dry spell ends soon, chances for rain ahead
The dry spell ends soon, chances for rain ahead