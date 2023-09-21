Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused of killing officer, injuring another in Hermann, mo.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.(Crawford County Sheriff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man who is accused of killing a police officer and wounding another in Hermann, Mo. in March.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is facing a charge of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful firearm possession, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Two officers were called to a Casey’s General Store around 9:30 p.m. on March 12, and when they tried to arrest Simpson, he allegedly shot them. Simpson then fled to a home across the street and got into a standoff that lasted until the next morning. He later surrendered.

Missouri Highway Patrol Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith and Hermann police officer Adam Sullentrup were shot. Griffith later died at a hospital.

The first-degree murder charge qualifies for the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money

Latest News

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
52-year-old Michael Oshia is pictured in this 2018 Missouri Department of Corrections photo.
Man found guilty of killing wife days before 2021 divorce hearing