Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused of killing officer, injuring another in Hermann, mo.

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man who is accused of killing a police officer and wounding another in Hermann, Mo. in March.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is facing a charge of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful firearm possession, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Two officers were called to a Casey’s General Store around 9:30 p.m. on March 12, and when they tried to arrest Simpson, he allegedly shot them. Simpson then fled to a home across the street and got into a standoff that lasted until the next morning. He later surrendered.

Missouri Highway Patrol Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith and Hermann police officer Adam Sullentrup were shot. Griffith later died at a hospital.

The first-degree murder charge qualifies for the death penalty.

