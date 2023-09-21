Police: Search underway for man serving 30-year sentence who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a man who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South.

According to a release, the escape from custody was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Kennerly Road. Tommy Wayne Boyd, 45, was transported to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment. He was last seen just before 4 a.m. Thursday by hospital personnel.

Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy.

Anyone seeing Boyd should immediately call 911. Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

The investigation is active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

