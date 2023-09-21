Pennsylvania authorities capture escapee from the Barry County, Mo., Jail

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities captured the last of seven escapees from the Barry County Jail in June. Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd confirmed Mario Che-Tul is in custody in Pennsylvania.

The jailbreak happened on June 1 around 11:30 p.m. Che-Tul was one of seven inmates who escaped the jail. Authorities quickly captured the other six inmates.

Sheriff Danny Boyd says the inmates locked the jailers into a cell and escaped. The inmates stole clothing from the jail property room and will not be in prisoner’s clothing if seen in public.

The sheriff considered Che-Tiul armed and dangerous.

