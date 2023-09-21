Surprise Squad
Officer-involved shooting being investigated in Affton

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There has been an officer-involved shooting in Affton on Wednesday, according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.

The EMA said that the shooting happened in the 9100 block of Rambler.

The EMA has not said if this shooting involved an officer shot or a person shot by an officer.

First Alert 4 has a crew on the way.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

