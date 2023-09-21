Missouri senators rally for contamination bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Justice for those exposed to nuclear contamination in the metro is catching attention on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, Missouri’s U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt rallied with supporters of their nuclear contamination legislation.

If passed in the house and signed by the president, it would provide federal compensation to those impacted by chemical dumping from the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Senator Schmitt said there is no better time than now to help people impacted.

The bill has reach beyond the St. Louis metro. Communities in New Mexico, Utah, and Guam were also exposed to nuclear material.

The legislation would cover them as well to get compensation.

