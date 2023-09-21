Surprise Squad
Missouri senators rally for contamination bill

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Justice for those exposed to nuclear contamination in the metro is catching attention on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, Missouri’s U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt rallied with supporters of their nuclear contamination legislation.

If passed in the house and signed by the president, it would provide federal compensation to those impacted by chemical dumping from the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Senator Schmitt said there is no better time than now to help people impacted.

The bill has reach beyond the St. Louis metro. Communities in New Mexico, Utah, and Guam were also exposed to nuclear material.

The legislation would cover them as well to get compensation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

