Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation

Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree sodomy(Crestwood PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who worked as an umpire for two local athletic associations is facing child molestation charges.

Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree sodomy.

Police say the incidents happened in June. Barebo met a 15 and 16-year-old while he worked at the Affton Athletic Association and began sexually explicit conversations with them separately on Snapchat. Authorities allege he later raped the teens in his car, on parking lots in Crestwood and in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Barebo previously worked as an umpire at the Arnold Athletic Association. Police are asking any parents who think their children might be victims to call Crestwood police at 314-729-4800.

