Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man found guilty of killing wife days before 2021 divorce hearing

52-year-old Michael Oshia is pictured in this 2018 Missouri Department of Corrections photo.
52-year-old Michael Oshia is pictured in this 2018 Missouri Department of Corrections photo.(Missouri Department of Corrections)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man has been found guilty of murdering his wife just prior to a scheduled divorce hearing in December 2021.

A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found 52-year-old Michael Oshia guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his wife Kimberly Oshia, according to a St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release.

Sentencing is set to take place on Dec. 9. Oshia faces life in prison without the possibility of parole on the first-degree murder charge. Fillings in the case show he is considered a prior offender due to a conviction for possession of child pornography in May 2018.

According to charging documents, Oshia stabbed his wife with a knife on the eve of a Dec. 29, 2021 scheduled divorce hearing. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said while the verdict will not bring Kimberly Oshia back, he hopes it will offer her family some closure.

A guilty verdict and life prison sentence will not bring Kimberly Oshia back to her loved ones, but we held her murderer accountable and hopefully this brings some closure to her surviving family members and loved ones,” Bell said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day...
Anheuser-Busch agrees to stop cutting tails off Budweiser Clydesdales

Latest News

Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
It was tracked and eventually recovered in the area of S. Broadway & Keokuk.
St. Louis City ambulance recovered without damages after being stolen
Residents hoping updated bill on short-term rentals can help regulate problem properties
Residents hoping updated bill on short-term rentals can help regulate problem properties
Deaths, kidnapping & riots: State senator calls on MO auditor to investigate St. Louis City Jail
Deaths, kidnapping & riots: State senator calls on MO auditor to investigate St. Louis City Jail