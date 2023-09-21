Surprise Squad
Isolated T’Showers, Hit & Miss Through Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spot rain and storms Today and tomorrow
  • Slightly higher humidity
  • While there’s no long-lasting wash out rain there will be some isolated rain at times this weekend

Tonight: A few isolated showers or thundershowers are possible. While they will be hit and miss and many stay dry, we jsut want to make sure you have the first alert that some lightning and a quick shower are possible through tonight. Otherwise temps will be comfortable and dip into the 70s.

Friday & The Weekend: Rain won’t be widespread or long lasting, but we may see a few showers or thundershowers at times. Chance Friday morning are 20% and then in the afternoon to early evening 30%. These would be hit and miss type showers, but could be briefly heavy. The rain threat really ramps down then Friday night into Saturday with a low 10% chance for any pop up showers. Saturday looks warmer with highs not quite feeling like Fall, into the mid 80s. But a cold front Sunday brings a 50% chance for some rain and cooler temps.

