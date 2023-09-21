Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Woman dead after crashing into Target store in Brentwood
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
Residents debate over controversial book found in St. Charles County library
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day...
Anheuser-Busch agrees to stop cutting tails off Budweiser Clydesdales

Latest News

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses cancels St. Louis show
Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
St. Louis’ King of Comedy to host local book signing at High Pointe Theater
52-year-old Michael Oshia is pictured in this 2018 Missouri Department of Corrections photo.
Man found guilty of killing wife days before 2021 divorce hearing
It was tracked and eventually recovered in the area of S. Broadway & Keokuk.
Discharged patient stole St. Louis City ambulance, police say