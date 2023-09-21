‘Faith over Fear’ leads to fulfilling life while living with Alzheimer’s

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Lake St. Charles Retirement Community, it’s not unusual to see and hear Sally Faith perform on the lobby piano.

The former Missouri State Representative and two-term City of St. Charles Mayor lives in this independent living facility because she is living with early dementia.

“My philosophy is to keep going forward. I’m not going right or left, and I don’t go back,” Faith said.

Faith retired in 2019 following a diagnosis she first thought was terrifying.

“It’s a challenge,” Faith shared. “There are good days and bad days.”

The 79-year-old said she writes lots of notes and sometimes loses those. She admitted she also tends to forget people’s names.

“It’s a whole different life,” Faith explained. “But, so what? I’m alive.”

Faith said she is losing her memory but not losing her mind. That idea became the inspiration for her to write a book to give her life after diagnosis a greater purpose of helping others.

“People would say to me, what are you up to? I’d say I’m writing a book. About what? I told them I have early dementia, and it was dead silence because no one knows what to say,” Faith explained. “I’m not complaining. People don’t know how to accept it.”

Vice President of Programs for The Alzheimer’s Association, Sarah Lovegreen, said Sally’s openness breaks down a crippling stigma around the disease.

“Some of that is probably demographics,” Lovegreen explained. “A little younger population living there. A less diverse population tends to live in St. Charles County.”

That’s why volunteers are loading up for the 19th Walk to End Alzheimer’s at St. Charles Community College, to celebrate the progress made with research and care.

“Everyone who goes out to that walk, there are people who go on the short walk, the medium walk, and the long walk. And I just stand there and say hi,” Faith said.

‘Faith over Fear’ is this year’s theme. Sally wants anyone with a diagnosis to never give up.

“I’ve had the ability to reach out to so many people that want to hear,” Faith shared. “I’m a human, I’m alive and here’s what I’ve done, and you can do it too.”

Anyone can get on their feet with Sally this Saturday, September 23 at St. Charles Community College for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

You can register to join the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - St. Charles County, MO, on their website.

