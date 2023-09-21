Deterioration at Railway Exchange building continues as owners cut security

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -The Railway Exchange Building, formerly the location of Famous Barr and Macy’s, continues to deteriorate into an eyesore as vandals and thieves break into the property.

Earlier this year, First Alert 4 reported that the city condemned the building at 6th Street and Locust, removed a skywalk to the nearby parking garage, and boarded up the building.

Frank Oswald, the city’s building commissioner, said the break-ins have continued ever since despite workers patching the holes on an almost weekly basis.

“In some cases, people are kicking the plywood out from the inside because they’re inside there,” Oswald said.

The building is owned by Hudson Holdings, a Florida LLC that purchased it in 2017. Oswald said Hudson was responsible for maintaining the building but had recently stopped providing security at the site.

He said the city has tried to pressure Hudson by requiring them to pay the costs of securing it, which total nearly $60,000. Hudson could be responsible for other fines, too.

“Unfortunately, they’ve not been very responsive or taken the ball and done what they should have,” he said.

Local businesses and residents in the area have grown frustrated with the building’s condition. Casey Prosser, the manager of Java Plus across the street from the building, said it had been deteriorating for years.

“A lot of people who use drugs are breaking into it. They’re stealing copper wire out of it. They’re living in it. It sometimes feels unsafe,” she said.

On Wednesday city workers boarded up holes that had been made in the plywood recently. Inside were signs of drug use and people sleeping inside the vacant space.

First Alert 4 reached out to Hudson via phone and email and did not receive a response.

