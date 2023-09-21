Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Deterioration at Railway Exchange building continues as owners cut security

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -The Railway Exchange Building, formerly the location of Famous Barr and Macy’s, continues to deteriorate into an eyesore as vandals and thieves break into the property.

Earlier this year, First Alert 4 reported that the city condemned the building at 6th Street and Locust, removed a skywalk to the nearby parking garage, and boarded up the building.

Frank Oswald, the city’s building commissioner, said the break-ins have continued ever since despite workers patching the holes on an almost weekly basis.

“In some cases, people are kicking the plywood out from the inside because they’re inside there,” Oswald said.

The building is owned by Hudson Holdings, a Florida LLC that purchased it in 2017. Oswald said Hudson was responsible for maintaining the building but had recently stopped providing security at the site.

He said the city has tried to pressure Hudson by requiring them to pay the costs of securing it, which total nearly $60,000. Hudson could be responsible for other fines, too.

“Unfortunately, they’ve not been very responsive or taken the ball and done what they should have,” he said.

Local businesses and residents in the area have grown frustrated with the building’s condition. Casey Prosser, the manager of Java Plus across the street from the building, said it had been deteriorating for years.

“A lot of people who use drugs are breaking into it. They’re stealing copper wire out of it. They’re living in it. It sometimes feels unsafe,” she said.

On Wednesday city workers boarded up holes that had been made in the plywood recently. Inside were signs of drug use and people sleeping inside the vacant space.

First Alert 4 reached out to Hudson via phone and email and did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood
Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access

Latest News

The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a...
The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a pro golfer
city museum
City Museum to kick of murder mystery dinners in October
child rights
Missouri receives 'F' grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds
pumpkins
Haunted hayrides and pumpkin picking at Eckert’s this fall