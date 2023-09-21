Surprise Squad
Centralia, Ill. police looking for person of interest after shooting

Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet,...
Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 150 pounds.(Centralia Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTRALIA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that injured one person.

Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, was identified as the person of interest. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 150 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

According to Centralia police, they were dispatched to the 500 block of North James Street around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 for a report of shots fired. They learned the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Hunt’s vehicle was found later in the evening near the intersection of Highway 161 and Route 37 in southern Marion County.

Anyone with information on Hunt or who sees anyone suspicious in the area is asked to call 911, the Centralia Police Department at 618-533-7602 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 618-548-2141.

