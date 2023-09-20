Woman gets 15 years in prison for cell phone store robbery, armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing a cell phone store and carjacking someone at gunpoint in 2021.

Kadijah McFadden pleaded guilty in December to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McFadden robbed a Boost Mobile store in the 12000 block of Natural Bridge in August 2021. She demanded at gunpoint that an employee give her all the money in the register. She stole about $630 and multiple cell phones from the store.

In September of 2021, she robbed a woman at gunpoint who was unloading groceries in the 3600 block of Bates Street. She demanded her purse, got her car keys and then walked around to the other side of the vehicle. She again demanded the purse and fired four shots in the air and at the ground. She stole the woman’s car, and the incident was captured on video.

St. Louis County Police saw her about three hours later. She crashed after a pursuit.

A co-defendant in the case, Damonta Jamall Bridges, pleaded guilty to robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in November.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.