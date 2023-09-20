What’s happening to the Millennium Hotel building in downtown St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly a decade since the Millennium Hotel closed its doors in downtown St. Louis.

The building has sat empty since 2014. Its owner installed plywood to cover windows and doors following a series of burglaries earlier this year, but since then more graffiti has popped up.

First Alert 4 took a look at the property tax history. They’ve paid on time, and in the last nine years to the tune of more than $3 million.

The property was estimated to need more than $50 million in renovations when it closed. First Alert 4 has tried repeatedly over the last several months to get in contact with the ownership group to no avail.

