‘They’re just gone’ All remaining Fields Foods locations shutter, leaving residents with few grocery options

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fields Foods, a grocery store chain that aimed to give people in food deserts more options, has shuttered its doors.

First Alert 4 confirmed with the company that the last two remaining stores in Downtown and Lafayette Square closed over the weekend.

“I was very shocked. I did not expect something like this to happen in my neighborhood,” said Abdullah Yussef, who lives in Soulard.

Yussuf said he usually walks to Fields Foods because it’s so close. But he arrived Tuesday and saw no signage, just a dark, empty grocery store.

“All of a sudden, they’re just gone,” said Yussef.

He wasn’t alone, as First Alert 4 counted well over a dozen people who showed up at the front door Tuesday afternoon and found the store closed.

That includes Rick Frank, who showed up to grab a few things but was also rejected at the front door.

He said employees told him recently that the store wouldn’t close, just change ownership.

“So I was a little surprised when the doors didn’t open,” said Frank.

Paul Zemitzsch, a spokesperson for Fields Foods Owner Chris Goodson, confirmed that all Fields Foods stores are closed, including the downtown location that First Alert 4 went by Tuesday.

He said the company “bled money” as making things work financially in food deserts was tough.

Zemitzcsch also said there is currently no deal on the table for a possible sale to a new owner.

“It is disappointing, and I’m hoping they can have something else in place of it,” said Danielle Zoll, who lives near the Lafayette Square Fields Foods.

Zoll is hopeful somebody else can take it over and said she didn’t mind paying higher prices for a convenient supermarket.

“It was a little expensive, but it was really convenient for my family,” said Zoll.

Now, downtown residents can only go to Schnucks if they want to walk to the grocery store.

And for those in the Lafayette Square and Soulard area, this means more time in the car if they want a full-service grocery store. Schnucks is the nearest grocery store to the shuttered Fields Foods, with a seven-minute drive to Schnucks off Gravois.

“That means I’m going to have to drive longer distances to find groceries now,” said Abdullah.

This also means all the employees that were still working at the grocer will need to find new jobs. Zemitzsch said all employees were fully paid.

