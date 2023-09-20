Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Teenager shot in O’Fallon, Illinois

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A teenager was shot in O’Fallon, Illinois Monday night.

Two 17-year-olds were sitting in a parked car along the 100 block of Countryside Lane when two suspects approached them and fired several gunshots. One of the teenagers was shot in the foot. The other was not injured.

The suspects ran off before officers arrived at the scene.

The injured teenager drove himself to the hospital. He was treated and released.

O’Fallon police believe the teenagers were targeted. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call police at 618-624-4545 ext. 0 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell
Missouri Scholars Program gives parents greater flexibility in choosing private schools for...
Missouri Scholars Program gives parents greater flexibility in choosing private schools for their children
Are you craving some local Vietnamese cuisine?

Latest News

Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
A driver crashed into a Target in Brentwood Wednesday morning.
Car crashes into Target store
Fatal Crash generic image
St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash in Franklin County
crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood