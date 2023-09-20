Teenager shot in O’Fallon, Illinois

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A teenager was shot in O’Fallon, Illinois Monday night.

Two 17-year-olds were sitting in a parked car along the 100 block of Countryside Lane when two suspects approached them and fired several gunshots. One of the teenagers was shot in the foot. The other was not injured.

The suspects ran off before officers arrived at the scene.

The injured teenager drove himself to the hospital. He was treated and released.

O’Fallon police believe the teenagers were targeted. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call police at 618-624-4545 ext. 0 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

