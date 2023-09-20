Surprise Squad
St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash in Franklin County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday in Franklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, 39-year-old Michael R. Roberson was transported following the crash to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. at 5168 Oak Grove Church Road. Roberson was driving a Harley-Davidson westbound when the motorcycle overturned, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to the patrol.

