St. Louis Diaper Bank experiencing record need, seeking donations ahead of Saturday’s ‘fill the warehouse’ event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 50 percent of families struggle with buying enough diapers for their babies, according to new information from the National Diaper Bank Network.

The St. Louis Diaper Bank is a member organization of the network, handing out more than 300,000 diapers every month to families in need.

“The need never stops,” said Jerrica Franks, Community Engagement Manager of St. Louis Diaper Bank. “It’s not just people in poverty, it’s middle class, living check to check. So sometimes that $50 box of diapers we have to purchase every other week for in-home and daycare, we are really struggling to keep our babies dry and in clean diapers.”

The diaper bank partners with more than 70 community non-profits and corporations to hold donation drives throughout the year. This week, Blankets of Hope, a non-profit that hosts baby showers for teen mothers as well as grandparents raising their grandchildren, is hosting the drive.

“When we host our baby showers, we see these families in need,” said Christian Pollard-Hair, C.E.O. of Blankets of Hope. “We all have needs and there comes times when you don’t have funds to cover everything.”

Pollard-Hair organized two donation drop-offs at the Enterprise Bank and Trust located at 6725 Chippewa Street, along with the bank’s Brentwood location at 2521 S Brentwood Blvd.

The donation drive runs through Friday, but both Pollard-Hair and Franks said need remains steady throughout the year. This Saturday, the diaper bank will host its annual “Fill The Warehouse” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It hopes to bring in more than 150.000 diaper donations to help more than 3,000 babies in the St. Louis community.

To make a diaper donation or monetary donation online, visit the St. Louis Diaper Bank’s website.

