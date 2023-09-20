St. Louis County Council passes tax incentives for Boeing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County passed tax incentives for Boeing during a County Council meeting on Tuesday.

The bill passed 4-1 with one member abstaining and one member absent from the meeting. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that he will sign the bill tomorrow morning.

In a statement, Executive Sam Page said:

Tonight’s vote shows St. Louis County’s commitment to growing our economy, expanding career opportunities, and building on our priorities to invest in North County. Landing this deal will bolster St. Louis County’s brand as a national leader in the defense industry.

I will sign the bill into law tomorrow morning.

Approving these incentives demonstrates to the federal government that Boeing has the support of the community and the financial wherewithal to create the facilities needed for this nearly $2 billion project.

