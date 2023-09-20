Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis County Council passes tax incentives for Boeing

Generic Boeing picture (Source: WCSC)
Generic Boeing picture (Source: WCSC)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County passed tax incentives for Boeing during a County Council meeting on Tuesday.

The bill passed 4-1 with one member abstaining and one member absent from the meeting. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that he will sign the bill tomorrow morning.

St. Louis County takes first steps in approving $155 million in tax breaks for Boeing

In a statement, Executive Sam Page said:

Tonight’s vote shows St. Louis County’s commitment to growing our economy, expanding career opportunities, and building on our priorities to invest in North County. Landing this deal will bolster St. Louis County’s brand as a national leader in the defense industry.

I will sign the bill into law tomorrow morning.

Approving these incentives demonstrates to the federal government that Boeing has the support of the community and the financial wherewithal to create the facilities needed for this nearly $2 billion project.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Graphic
Fairview Heights man found dead in East St. Louis
us steel
U.S. Steel to idle Blast Furnace B at Granite City works, says it is temporary

Latest News

A look inside Fenton Logistics Park’s state-of-the-art facilities
Only on 4: US Capital Development completes construction on 3 industrial facilities in Fenton Logistics Park
Hispanic heritage month
International Institute teams up with local organizations to attract immigrants to St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Unity Gardens in South Bend, Ind. is offering resources for beginning chicken farmers looking...
Belleville lifts ban on backyard chickens with new ordinance