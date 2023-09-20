St. Charles City to stop operations at City Well 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Chares will stop operations for City Well 4, one of the city’s seven water wells, due to positive tests of vinyl chloride.

St. Charles said in a release that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told the city to cease operations for the well on Wednesday.

“City Well 4 recently tested positive for vinyl chloride from Ameren’s substation after the barrier constructed by Ameren failed to contain the contamination on their site,” a spokesperson for the city said in a release.

St. Charles said that to date, six of the seven wells in their wellfield have tested positive for contamination from an EPA-managed superfund site.

“The City has asked the EPA to immediately provide the City with a plan to restart wells safely to restore the water system capacity of 6 million gallons per day,” the release said.

On Sept. 14, St. Charles announced that they were suing Ameren to stop them from building a new extraction well in the city.

In a release from Sept. 14, St. Charles City said, “This substation is the epicenter of Ameren’s years of contamination of the City’s Elm Pointe Wellfield. It should be emphasized; the EPA stated it had not authorized Ameren to drill this extraction well.”

In response to the suit, Ameren said the city acted irresponsibly “by attempting to hamper remediation work by operating City Well 4 to negatively influence ongoing treatment.”

“Ameren Missouri has operated numerous onsite extraction wells at the Huster site since 2014,” Ameren said in the statement. “The proposed well is only necessary due to the City’s irresponsible behavior regarding City Well 4. Treatment techniques in progress are approved and performed under the supervision of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and future treatment work will commence after EPA approval.”

In a new statement from Ameren, released Wednesday afternoon, said:

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) instructed the City of St. Charles to cease pumping and dumping water from City Well 4 into the sewer and interfering with EPA’s and Ameren Missouri’s ongoing remedial measures. The decision by the City to use this decades-old, obsolete well for the first time in approximately 20 years in an attempt to undermine remediation activities was irresponsible. For weeks, Ameren Missouri had been warning that the City's unprecedented use of the well will reduce the effectiveness of treatment techniques underway on our property, particularly so because the City was using the well without benefit for the residents of St. Charles. We urge the City to cooperate with, not further hinder, Ameren Missouri's efforts. It’s also important to reiterate that, according to the EPA: “St. Charles’ drinking water supply meets the drinking water health standards established by Missouri’s Safe Drinking Water Law and EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act. Water distributed to the public after treatment at the city’s water treatment plant has been sampled regularly for VOCs, including vinyl chloride and DCE, since 2008 and has never shown any level of contamination.”

Along with the statement, Ameren also sent First Alert 4 a letter sent from the EPA on Monday to the City of St. Charles. The letter said in part, “While the EPA objected to Ameren installing a well without EPA approval, the EPA also objects to potential interference by the city in a CERCLA response action. Once the EPA approves the work plan, Ameren must proceed with the EPA-approved CERCLA response action without interference.

The letter went on to say, “In the City’s letter to Ameren dated September 18, 2023, it conceded that Ameren has committed not to begin well installation in the absence of an EPA-approved work plan.”

