Spire installs news ultrasonic meters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Spire is installing ultrasonic meters.

The company says the new meters are safer because they have remote and automatic shut offs, are more efficient because they are outside of the home and are more affordable. Spire customer Connie Hickman called the old meter “a big eyesore” but told First Alert 4 the new meter is “hardly noticeable.”

Spire has installed 158,000 ultrasonic meters in the St. Louis area so far. The meters are the new residential standard for Spire.

