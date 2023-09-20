Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a pro golfer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Jonathan Jordan dreams of being a professional golfer.

The 17-year-old from Rolla High School is well on his way after winning the Missouri Class 4 Golf State Championship. He’s got a bright future on a road no one thought he’d travel.

When he was 7 years old, his family noticed he was walking with a limp. He was then diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease, a rare condition where the ball-shaped head of the thighbone temporarily loses its blood supply and collapses.

The cost for the needed surgery was estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars. A friend suggested they take Jonathan to Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“They took us in, never charged us a dime,” Jonathan’s dad John recalled about Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

After four years in a wheelchair, Jonathan is now making incredible strides on the golf course and even participated in a tournament to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Join First Alert 4 on Oct. 4 for our KMOV Cares 4 Kids Day, which will be an all-day telethon to benefit Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood
Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell

Latest News

The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a...
The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a pro golfer
After nearly 30 years, this South City favorite is relocating
After nearly 30 years, this South City favorite is relocating
Shriners Children's St. Louis Logo
KMOV teaming up to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis
‘Kayak with a Vet’ helps Veterans improve mental, physical health
‘Kayak with a Vet’ helps Veterans improve mental, physical health