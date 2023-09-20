The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a pro golfer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Jonathan Jordan dreams of being a professional golfer.

The 17-year-old from Rolla High School is well on his way after winning the Missouri Class 4 Golf State Championship. He’s got a bright future on a road no one thought he’d travel.

When he was 7 years old, his family noticed he was walking with a limp. He was then diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease, a rare condition where the ball-shaped head of the thighbone temporarily loses its blood supply and collapses.

The cost for the needed surgery was estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars. A friend suggested they take Jonathan to Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“They took us in, never charged us a dime,” Jonathan’s dad John recalled about Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

After four years in a wheelchair, Jonathan is now making incredible strides on the golf course and even participated in a tournament to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Join First Alert 4 on Oct. 4 for our KMOV Cares 4 Kids Day, which will be an all-day telethon to benefit Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.