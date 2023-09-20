Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.(Michigan State Police)
By Anna Kathman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a woman stuck in the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself in to retrieve it, police said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources and state troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, state police encouraged you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell

Latest News

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Arthur Richardson, 34, is accused of killing Anthony Kent, 23, on Aug. 26, 2023.
Charges filed after man killed in south St. Louis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement