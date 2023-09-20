Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

ISP investigating shooting death in Washington Park

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARK. Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead early Wednesday in Washington Park, Illinois.

Troopers report the incident happened about 1:46 a.m. in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police requested the ISP Major Crimes Unit to investigate after a 41-year-old man was found dead as a result of gunfire.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell

Latest News

Help Fill the Warehouse in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week
Jefferson County man sentenced on child porn charge accused of threatening tech companies
Suspect charged
Man charged after allegedly stealing taco at gunpoint
Missouri receives “F” grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds