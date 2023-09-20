ISP investigating shooting death in Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK. Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead early Wednesday in Washington Park, Illinois.

Troopers report the incident happened about 1:46 a.m. in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police requested the ISP Major Crimes Unit to investigate after a 41-year-old man was found dead as a result of gunfire.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released at this time.

