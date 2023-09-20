Haunted hayrides and pumpkin picking at Eckert’s this fall

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- One of the busiest times of the year kicks off this weekend at Eckert’s Farm.

Starting Friday you can go pick your own pumpkins at all three locations in Belleville, Millstadt and Grafton. Each farm has something unique to offer.

At the Millstadt farm you can enjoy private bonfire sites and haunted hayrides. You can reserve your spots for all the fun events on Eckert’s website.

