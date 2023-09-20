Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Haunted hayrides and pumpkin picking at Eckert’s this fall

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- One of the busiest times of the year kicks off this weekend at Eckert’s Farm.

Starting Friday you can go pick your own pumpkins at all three locations in Belleville, Millstadt and Grafton. Each farm has something unique to offer.

At the Millstadt farm you can enjoy private bonfire sites and haunted hayrides. You can reserve your spots for all the fun events on Eckert’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crashhh
Driver crashes vehicle into Target store in Brentwood
Graphic
Franklin County man found shot to death in south St. Louis
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
First Alert 4 Investigates: Dangerous North County intersection fix stalled over money
St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks to residents.
St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access
Cleanup underway after a University City seafood market was condemned
Condemned University City seafood market cleaned up after months of bad smell

Latest News

The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a...
The role Shriners Children’s St. Louis is playing in helping a teenager who dreams of being a pro golfer
city museum
City Museum to kick of murder mystery dinners in October
child rights
Missouri receives 'F' grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds
stray bullet
Man hit by stray bullet while lounging by pool