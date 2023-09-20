Surprise Squad
Collinsville man charged with possession of child pornography

Derek L. Jones
Derek L. Jones(Edwardsville, Illinois, Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A Collinsville man is charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Edwardsville Police.

Edwardsville Police said in a news release 20-year-old Derek L. Jones turned himself in today (Wednesday) at the police station and is currently in custody in the Madison County Jail on $150,000 bond. He was charged Sept. 13 with six counts of child pornography.

According to charging documents, Jones allegedly possessed an image and several videos of a child under the age of 18 on his cellphone. Charging documents show the incidents occurred between November 2022 and March 2023.

