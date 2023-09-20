CITY SC to face off against LAFC in ‘biggest game so far’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face off against LAFC at CITYPARK Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in what CITY’s Sporting Director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, has called “The biggest game so far in the club’s very young history.”

CITY SC, a first-year expansion team, currently sits atop MLS’ Western Conference with 49 points and five games left of the regular season. Trailing behind in second place is LAFC with 43 points. LAFC won the league in the 2022 season.

CITY comes home to CITYPARK following a hard-fought tie against Houston on Saturday. Houston Dynamo FC took the lead in the first half with a goal by Corey Baird. CITY didn’t come back until late in the second half with a remarkable header by João Klauss. Klauss has scored in the past two matches after coming off of a several-month-long break after suffering an injury in April.

Growing in every moment, pushing for every point. #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/HTYaJsrHdU — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) September 20, 2023

CITY has sold out each of its 14 home games during the MLS regular season this year and boasts a 10-3-1 record at CITYPARK. CITY goalkeeper and captain Roman Bürki has earned five clean sheets, meaning no scores made against him, at CITYPARK. Bürki has made 108 saves this season, which leads the league.

The last time CITY and LAFC faced off was at BMO Stadium and LAFC won 3-0.

