City Museum to kick of murder mystery dinners in October

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to put your detective skills to the test. The City Museum is kicking off murder mystery dinners next month.

Tickets include buffet-style dining with an award-winning dinner theatre show. It all happens in the museum’s historic vault room. There are three nights being offered for guests 18 years old and older.

The description also asks guests to be dressed to impress for the night full of surprises.

