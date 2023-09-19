Warmer today, rain & fall-like temps soon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
First Alert Weather:
- A pleasant pattern for the next 2 days
- Low chances for rain on Thursday and Friday
- More widespread rain Saturday into Sunday
Today: Temperatures will sit roughly 7° above normal as highs push into the upper 80s. We’ll have some clouds building, but the humidity remains low.
What’s Next: Slight rain chance Wednesday south of St. Louis. We’ll have some scattered showers throughout Thursday, and more light rain Friday. Rain chances increase over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but this will be the best chance for rain in over 3 weeks.
