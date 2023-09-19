Warmer today, rain & fall-like temps soon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A pleasant pattern for the next 2 days

Low chances for rain on Thursday and Friday

More widespread rain Saturday into Sunday

Today: Temperatures will sit roughly 7° above normal as highs push into the upper 80s. We’ll have some clouds building, but the humidity remains low.

What’s Next: Slight rain chance Wednesday south of St. Louis. We’ll have some scattered showers throughout Thursday, and more light rain Friday. Rain chances increase over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but this will be the best chance for rain in over 3 weeks.

