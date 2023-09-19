Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Warmer today, rain & fall-like temps soon

Warmer today, rain & fall-like temps soon
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A pleasant pattern for the next 2 days
  • Low chances for rain on Thursday and Friday
  • More widespread rain Saturday into Sunday

Today: Temperatures will sit roughly 7° above normal as highs push into the upper 80s. We’ll have some clouds building, but the humidity remains low.

What’s Next: Slight rain chance Wednesday south of St. Louis. We’ll have some scattered showers throughout Thursday, and more light rain Friday. Rain chances increase over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but this will be the best chance for rain in over 3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination

Latest News

Warm Days Continue
Warm Days Continue
Sept 18 afternoon weather
Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain
Sept 18 morning forecast
Highs In The 80s Expected All Next Week
September 18 seven-day
Cool mornings ahead, tracking warm afternoons and chances for rain