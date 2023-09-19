Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Ste. Genevieve man sentenced to 9 years on child porn charges

Investigators say White admitted to being addicted to child porn.
Investigators say White admitted to being addicted to child porn.((Source: Gray News))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on child porn charges.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Timothy Ray White, 61, appeared for his hearing on Tuesday, September 19 and was sentenced for receipt of child pornography.

After serving his nine-year sentence, White was ordered to be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents state investigators got a search warrant on October 6, 2022 and executed at White’s home where numerous electronic devices were seized. They say White was present when the warrant was served and admitted that he had “tons” of child pornography on his devices.

Investigators say they found thousands of photos and videos depicting child pornography.

They say White admitted to being addicted to child porn.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has closed the ramp from northbound Highway 141 to eastbound I-44 in St. Louis County
Wildwood man killed when his car hits overpass, catches on fire on Highway 141 at I-44
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Students return to Riverview Gardens High school after fights prompt virtual learning
Graphic
Fairview Heights man found dead in East St. Louis
us steel
U.S. Steel to idle Blast Furnace B at Granite City works, says it is temporary

Latest News

Mercy Launches At Home Program
Mercy Hospital launching program to help patients at home
Matthew S. Kelly is charged with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property.
Judge grants request to detain man in Madison County’s first detention hearing under SAFE-T Act
On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson, joined by all statewide elected officials and the Missouri...
Gov. Parson declares September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Mo.
The outside of White Flag Church
White Flag Church opens new worship space