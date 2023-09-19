St. Louis County Library to give away 1,000 Chromebooks to expand internet access

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Library will give away 1,000 Chromebooks in an effort to provide residents access to the internet who lack the equipment and service to do so.

Funding for the devices is coming from the Emergency Connectivity Fund. The Chromebooks will come with a free mobile internet connection through June 30, 2024.

Applications will be accepted for all ages. A parent or guardian must be listed on applications for people under 18. You don’t have to have a St. Louis County Library card to apply but have to be a resident of the St. Louis County Library District. Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, September 19 through October 1.

All applicants will be notified by October 6. People who are chosen to get a Chromebook will be able to pick it up at a St. Louis County Library location.

A local report found that 150,000 households in St. Louis and St. Louis County struggle to afford high-speed internet.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.